RESULTS: January 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces 8,737 elementary teachers out of 15,696 examinees and 12,074 secondary teachers out of 22,454 examinees passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 8,737 elementary teachers out of 15,696 examinees (55.66%) and 12,074 secondary teachers out of 22,454 examinees (53.77%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L.E.T.) given last January 30, 2022 in 29 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 8,737 elementary

teacher passers, 2,678 are first timers and 6,059 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 4,652 passers are first timers and 7,422 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, members.

The results of examination with respect to: two examinees were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 06 dated March 11, 2022; 547 examinees were withheld as per PRC Resolution No. 1484 dated March 11, 2022; and four examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be open on the following dates:

YEAR 2022

April 18, 19, 20

April 21, 22, 25

April 26, 27, 28

May 4, 5, 6

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following: Notice of Admission (for identification only); downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); two sets of documentary stamps; one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the January 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the January 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers are the following:

Below are the full lists of passers:

Below is the full list of the performance of schools:

– Rappler.com