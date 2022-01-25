RESULTS: January 2022 Medical Technologist Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: Saint Louis University is the top-performing school in the January 2022 medical technologist licensure exam

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,307 out of 2,619 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this January 2022. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 02 dated January 24, 2022.

The members of the Board of Medical Technology who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza, Chairman; and Ms. Marian M. Tantingco, Member.

The top-performing schools in the January 2022 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the January 2022 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Mtech122 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in six working days from the last day of examination. From March 1, to March 15, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are

required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Medical Technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70% can register as Medical Laboratory Technician.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com