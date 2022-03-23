RESULTS: March 2022 Medical Technologist Licensure Exam

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,268 out of 2,752 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March.

The members of the Board of Medical Technology who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza, Chairman; and Dr. Leila Lany M. Florento, Member. The other member of the Board, Dr. Grace J. Dela Calzada is on leave.

The results were released in four working days from the last day of examination.

The top-performing school in the March 2022 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the March 2022 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

From May 10 to 13 and May 16 to 19, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. Those who failed to pass the board examination for Medical Technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70% can register as Medical Laboratory Technician.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com