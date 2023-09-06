RESULTS: August 2023 Sanitary Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 76 out of 162 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 76 out of 162 passed the Sanitary Engineers Licensure Examination (Computer-Based and Paper & Pencil) given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in N. C. R., Davao and Rosales last August 2023.

The Board of Sanitary Engineering is composed of Engr. Corazon De los Reyes-Romero, Chairman; Engr. Anthony Jerome M. Lara and Engr. Graciano B. Calayan, Jr., Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

On October 13 and October 16, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the August 2023 Sanitary Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the August 2023 Sanitary Engineers Licensure Examination are:

Check out the full results here:

Check out the perfomance of schools here:

– Rappler.com