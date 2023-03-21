RESULTS: March 2023 Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 106 passed the evaluation

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 106 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila and Davao this March 2023.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, members.

Here is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com