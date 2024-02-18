UP Press to hold ‘Semeyaan’ mass book launch on February 28

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The event aims to highlight the titles published by the UP Press in 2023

The following is a press release from the University of the Philippines Press.

The University of the Philippines Press (UP Press) is set to host a mass book launch titled Semeyaan: Paglulunsad ng mga Bagong Aklat ng UP Press 2023. The event aims to highlight the titles published by the UP Press in 2023.

The term “Semeyaan” is an agricultural tradition of the Erumanen ne Menuvu from the province of Cotabato, Philippines. It is a thanksgiving ritual related to the anticipation of a bountiful harvest and favorable weather. It also signifies a new beginning, which is the hope of the UP Press as an organization as it prepares for its 59th anniversary.

Semeyaan is scheduled for February 28, from 2 to 5 pm, at the Atencio-Libunao Hall in F. Agoncillo Street, UP Diliman, Quezon City.

Attendees are encouraged to come in semi-formal attire. – Rappler.com