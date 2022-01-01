Bohol starts 2022 with needed power, water aid

The provincial office of the Department of Trade and Industry sends 69 show-cause orders to supermarkets and groceries amid complaints of overpricing

Bohol province started 2022 with private groups boosting electricity and water needs of local governments and residents despite challenges to power connectivity.

Governor Arthur Yap announced on New Year’s Eve the expected arrival of 40 generator sets and assorted solar lamps from the Energy Development Corporation of the Lopez Group on Saturday, January 1.

Yap thanked rehabilitation and relief crews that worked through the year-end holidays, from December 30 to the New Year.

Meralco’s second aid tranche, comprising seven vehicles and 18 personnel, arrived on Friday, December 31 at Tubigon Port, 51 kilometers from the provincial capital Tagbilaran. Yap said the Philippine Navy sponsored its Manila-Cebu shipment leg, and Lite Ferry facilitated the final transport to Tubigon.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) teams brought 10,000 liters of water to Barangay Guinobatan in Trinidad town and 18,000 liters to Inabanga municipality on New Year’s Eve.

Yap also received on Thursday, December 30, a car-mounted water treatment system from Asian Brewery.

The governor said the equipment can process 1,000 liters of clean water every hour through 11 stages of treatment and can run straight for two hours before recharging.

Manila Water Company Inc.’s mobile treatment plant arrived a day earlier and immediately sent 10-cubic meter water tankers to Inabanga and nearby towns. The company’s treatment plant produces 1,800 liters per hour or 396 gallons per hour.

SUPPLY. Boholanos line up to fill water containers from a Manila Water Company Inc. mobile treatment plant. Photo courtesy of Governor Arthur Yap

MMDA volunteers, who have been in Bohol for more than a week now, also undertook water purification in the town of San Miguel and clearing operations across the province, Yap said.

Troops from the Army’s 47th infantry battalion have also worked through the holidays to unload and deliver relief goods from the national capital region.

The December 30 to January 1 supplies will augment the previous food aid sent by the provincial government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., and the Philippine Red Cross.

(Courtesy of Governor Arthur Yap)

Various Philippine National Police units in the province, he added, have worked nonstop at clearing operations.

ROAD CLEARING. Police clearing a road in Bohol to open up a second lane. Photo courtesy of Governor Arthur Yap

Yap, in a New Year video on his Facebook page, said 2021 was an especially challenging year for Boholanos because of the COVID-19 midyear surge and Typhoon Odette’s December 16 rampage.

“With COVID-19, we could avoid infection if we followed regulations. But we had nowhere to run when Typhoon Odette came,” Yap said. “We were all hit. Officials and residents, we are all victims.”

The governor said he understands that Boholanos are weary of disasters but urged them to unite.

“There is hope and we will overcome,” he said. “I cannot solve all these problems, but I will not stop seeking solutions. Will you be part of the problem or part of the solution?”

Earlier, the governor announced that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) had sent out 64 show-cause orders by December 30 to supermarkets and groceries for violations of freeze on prices of staples.

At a December 30 press briefing, the governor expressed thanks that initial fears of potential looting did not happen. – Rappler.com