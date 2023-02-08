Business Sense: Sprout Solutions CEO Patrick Gentry

Artificial intelligence may be your next recruiter, says Sprout Solutions CEO Patrick Gentry

MANILA, Philippines – To return to the office or continue working online? Despite surveys and initial studies saying that workers prefer some flexibility, Filipino companies still seem on the fence.

Surveys like the one conducted by human resource solutions company Sprout Solutions showed that more Filipinos are joining the so-called Great Resignation.

“With the hybrid work era creating new opportunities and easier ways to find greener pastures, HR leaders should brace themselves for more turnover waves,” the report said.

In this episode of Business Sense, Sprout Solutions chief executive officer Patrick Gentry pays a visit to the Rappler office to talk about employment trends during the pandemic, how leaders should adapt to new needs through digitalization, and which startups are going to reap the benefits of the pandemic economy.

Gentry also talks about the future of hiring and recruitment amid the emergence of artificial intelligence. – Rappler.com