Business
Business
expressways in the Philippines

CALAX Silang Aguinaldo Interchange to open November 8

Lance Spencer Yu

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CALAX Silang Aguinaldo Interchange to open November 8

NEW INTERCHANGE. The toll plaza of the new CALAX Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange.

CALAX

The new subsection, which connects CALAX to Aguinaldo Highway in Silang, will be toll-free until further notice

MANILA, Philippines – The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) is set to open for motorists starting 12 am on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The 3.9-kilometer Silang interchange will connect CALAX to Aguinaldo Highway in Silang, serving an additional 5,000 motorists daily and decongesting the busiest highway in Cavite.

Its opening comes ahead of an expected holiday rush, with travelers now able to use a faster route to the popular tourist destinations of Tagaytay and Silang.

The new subsection will be toll-free until further notice. Motorists will only have to pay up to the Silang East Interchange toll.

CALAX currently spans from Mamplasan Rotunda up to Silang East Interchange, with the eventual goal of connecting to the Manila-Cavite Expressway, or CAVITEX, in Kawit.

The expressway aims to expand to a total of 45 kilometers by 2024, adding eight interchanges in total along Technopark, Laguna Boulevard, Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road, Silang East, Silang (Aguinaldo), Governor’s Drive, Open Canal, and Kawit.

CALAX is owned by the Metro Pacific Tollway Company, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Clothing, Sleeve, Person

author

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
More from Lance Spencer Yu

Cavite