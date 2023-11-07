CALAX Silang Aguinaldo Interchange to open November 8

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW INTERCHANGE. The toll plaza of the new CALAX Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange.

The new subsection, which connects CALAX to Aguinaldo Highway in Silang, will be toll-free until further notice

MANILA, Philippines – The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) is set to open for motorists starting 12 am on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The 3.9-kilometer Silang interchange will connect CALAX to Aguinaldo Highway in Silang, serving an additional 5,000 motorists daily and decongesting the busiest highway in Cavite.

Its opening comes ahead of an expected holiday rush, with travelers now able to use a faster route to the popular tourist destinations of Tagaytay and Silang.

The new subsection will be toll-free until further notice. Motorists will only have to pay up to the Silang East Interchange toll.

CALAX currently spans from Mamplasan Rotunda up to Silang East Interchange, with the eventual goal of connecting to the Manila-Cavite Expressway, or CAVITEX, in Kawit.

The expressway aims to expand to a total of 45 kilometers by 2024, adding eight interchanges in total along Technopark, Laguna Boulevard, Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road, Silang East, Silang (Aguinaldo), Governor’s Drive, Open Canal, and Kawit.

CALAX is owned by the Metro Pacific Tollway Company, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com