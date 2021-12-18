Canceled flights due to Typhoon Odette: December 19-21

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (Rai) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, December 18, leaving parts of the Visayas and Mindanao to recover in its wake.

A number of domestic flights on December 19 to 21 were canceled due to Odette.

December 19

Cebu Pacific

5J 005 Dubai – Cebu

5J 635 / 5J 636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 637 / 5J 638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 647 / 5J 648 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 584 Cebu-Manila

5J 551 / 5J 558 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 561 / 5J 562 Manila-Cebu-Manila

DG 6791 / DG 6792 Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu

DG 6839 / DG 6840 Manila-Siargao-Manila

DG 6851 / DG 6840 Cebu-Siargao-Cebu

DG 6881 Manila-Surigao

DG 6882 Surigao-Manila

Philippine Airlines

PR 2971/2972 Manila-Siargao-Manila

PR 2382/2383 Cebu-Siargao-Cebu

PR 1836/1861 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 1848 Cebu-Manila

December 20

Cebu Pacific

5J 005 Dubai-Cebu

5J 014 Manila-Dubai

5J 635/5J 636 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 637/5J 638 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 647/5J 648 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

December 21

Cebu Pacific

5J 582 Cebu-Manila

According to Cebu Pacific, the Mactan Cebu International Airport is in the process of restoring its regular services after sustaining damage due to the typhoon. Meanwhile, operations at the Puerto Princesa International Airport remain suspended for the assessment of damage and to repair these. – Rappler.com