Canceled flights due to Typhoon Odette: December 19-21

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette (Rai) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, December 18, leaving parts of the Visayas and Mindanao to recover in its wake.
A number of domestic flights on December 19 to 21 were canceled due to Odette.
December 19
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 005 Dubai – Cebu
- 5J 635 / 5J 636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 637 / 5J 638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 647 / 5J 648 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 584 Cebu-Manila
- 5J 551 / 5J 558 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 561 / 5J 562 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- DG 6791 / DG 6792 Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu
- DG 6839 / DG 6840 Manila-Siargao-Manila
- DG 6851 / DG 6840 Cebu-Siargao-Cebu
- DG 6881 Manila-Surigao
- DG 6882 Surigao-Manila
Philippine Airlines
- PR 2971/2972 Manila-Siargao-Manila
- PR 2382/2383 Cebu-Siargao-Cebu
- PR 1836/1861 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- PR 1848 Cebu-Manila
December 20
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 005 Dubai-Cebu
- 5J 014 Manila-Dubai
- 5J 635/5J 636 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
- 5J 637/5J 638 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
- 5J 647/5J 648 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
December 21
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 582 Cebu-Manila
According to Cebu Pacific, the Mactan Cebu International Airport is in the process of restoring its regular services after sustaining damage due to the typhoon. Meanwhile, operations at the Puerto Princesa International Airport remain suspended for the assessment of damage and to repair these. – Rappler.com