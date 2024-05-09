Business
aviation industry

Lance Spencer Yu

SUMMARY

Cebu Pacific starts direct flights to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on July 16

CEBU PACIFIC. The first of 32 A321neo aircraft ordered by Cebu Pacific takes off from Hamburg, Germany.

Cebu Pacific

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific will soon offer direct flights to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), opening another gateway to Thailand.

Starting July 16, the low-cost carrier will fly between the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 and DMK thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Cebu Pacific also has twice daily flights between Manila and Bangkok through Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK), Thailand’s main airport. The Gokongwei-owned airline also flys between Clark International Airport and BKK twice day.

Following the launch, Cebu Pacific will now be flying between Manila and Bangkok 17 times a week. The sprawling capital city of Thailand is one of Cebu Pacific’s first international destinations, with the first Manila-Bangkok route launching in 2006.

Cebu Pacific currently connects to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. (READ: International travel, holidays drive Cebu Pacific’s net income to double in Q1) – Rappler.com

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
