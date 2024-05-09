Cebu Pacific starts direct flights to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on July 16

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific will soon offer direct flights to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), opening another gateway to Thailand.
Starting July 16, the low-cost carrier will fly between the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 and DMK thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Cebu Pacific also has twice daily flights between Manila and Bangkok through Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK), Thailand’s main airport. The Gokongwei-owned airline also flys between Clark International Airport and BKK twice day.
Following the launch, Cebu Pacific will now be flying between Manila and Bangkok 17 times a week. The sprawling capital city of Thailand is one of Cebu Pacific’s first international destinations, with the first Manila-Bangkok route launching in 2006.
Cebu Pacific currently connects to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. (READ: International travel, holidays drive Cebu Pacific’s net income to double in Q1) – Rappler.com
