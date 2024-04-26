DOTr says it heeds clamor for ‘expanded and safer’ bike lanes, walkways

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMMUNITY RIDE. Cyclists participate in a community bike ride against the proposed conversion of bike lanes in Ayala Avenue to 'shared' lanes, on February 15, 2023.

'As DOTr seeks to solve the problem of traffic, it is designating and reclaiming road space to provide safe infrastructure for more efficient and sustainable modes of transport such as bike lanes and walkways,' the agency says

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) affirmed that it continues to support “expanded and safer walkways and bike lanes,” just two days after news broke of proposals to remove bike lanes along EDSA.

“As DOTr seeks to solve the problem of traffic, it is designating and reclaiming road space to provide safe infrastructure for more efficient and sustainable modes of transport such as bike lanes and walkways,” the department said in a statement on Friday, April 26.

“The DOTr heeds to the long-overlooked clamor of public and active transport commuters to have better commuting experience by pushing for expanded and safer walkways and bike lanes, most especially along national roads,” it added.

Although the DOTr did not directly mention EDSA’s bike lanes, it made the statement just two days after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it was considering proposals to modify the bike lanes along EDSA.

The possibility of the bike lane removal quickly drew flak from active transport advocates.

“[MMDA Acting Chairman Romando] Artes is directly contradicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent policy pronouncement to prioritize active transportation as part of the comprehensive solutions to the transportation crisis. He is also hindering the fullfilment of a campaign promise of President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte to make bike lanes permanent,” the Move as One Coalition said in a statement of Thursday, April 25.

“At this point, I’m already calling for the President to replace Acting Chairman Artes,” Manila Bike Commuter also told Rappler in a recent chat. “It goes directly against the President’s vision of more sustainable and efficient modes of transportation.”

For its part, the transportation department committed to following the President’s directive of prioritizing active transport “to promote healthier and more sustainable modes of travel.”

“The DOTr continues to promote non-motorized transport, such as cycling and walking, as well as the use of light electric vehicles, as sustainable modes of transport, in line with the National Transport Policy and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028,” the DOTr said. – Rappler.com

