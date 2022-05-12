Philippine GDP grows 8.3% in Q1 2022 as consumer spending recovers

The gross domestic product growth for the first quarter of 2022 beats analysts' expectations and meets the government's target

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine economy grew a better-than-expected 8.3% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by private consumption, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Thursday, May 12.

The latest gross domestic product (GDP) growth figure is an improvement from the revised -3.9% reported for the first quarter of 2021. The contraction in the same period last year is also partly the reason for the high figure, or what economists refer to as the base effect.

It beat analysts’ expectations based on polls by Bloomberg and BusinessWorld, and met the government’s target of 7% to 9%.

The first quarter figure is also higher than the revised 7.8% growth in the previous quarter or the fourth quarter of 2021.

GDP, which is the total value of all finished goods and services in a country, is used by experts and policymakers to assess the economy’s health. The government also uses this number in decision-making.

A higher GDP figure is desirable as it lowers the debt-to-GDP ratio, a figure that illustrates the size of the economy relative to its debt obligations, which is closely monitored by credit rating agencies. (READ: ‘Nakakain’ ba ang credit ratings? In a way, yes)

During the first quarter, the Philippines had experienced the peak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge, forcing the government to tighten mobility restrictions. But the number of infections later plunged within the quarter and this allowed further reopening of the economy.

Economists have warned that growth in the second quarter faces various challenges like inflation, stagflation, a twin deficit, high public debt, and uncertainties brought about by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com