Price pain: Inflation soars for second straight month to 6.1% in September 2023

FUEL. Motorists fill up their tanks at a gas station in Manila, on January 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation jumped to 6.1% in September, much higher than the 5.3% in August, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday, October 5.

It is the second straight month that the inflation rate climbed. In August, higher rice and fuel prices ended the Philippines’ six straight months of slowing inflation.

Year-to-date, average inflation stands at 6.6%. The highest rate so far was 8.7% in January.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a press briefing on Thursday that food and non-alcoholic beverages mainly drove the higher inflation in September, particularly cereals and cereal products with 14.1%. Rice falls under this category.

Another reason for the increase in inflation was higher fuel costs. Throughout September, prices at the pump have been on the rise, prompting the government to release P2.95 billion in fuel subsidies for public utility vehicles. Jeepney fares are also going up by P1 nationwide to help operators cope with elevated fuel prices.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier estimated inflation for September would settle within the range of 5.3% to 6.1%, citing higher prices of fuel, electricity, and key agricultural commodities, as well as a weakening peso.

The central bank’s inflation forecast for 2023 has also risen, with average inflation for the year now expected to reach 5.8% instead of the initial 5.6% estimate.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. also said inflation would likely fall within the government’s target range of 2% to 4% by November rather than September, as initially expected.

Rising inflation is seen as a key factor for the double-digit drop in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s approval rating in a Pulse Asia survey conducted in September.

Analysts noted that many Filipinos are feeling the burden of higher prices – something that Marcos himself admitted on Wednesday, October 4, in reaction to the survey numbers.

The President said: “Kaya hindi mo masisi ang tao. Talagang naghihirap sila eh (You cannot blame the public. They are really suffering).” – Rappler.com