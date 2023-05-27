LIST: Flights affected by Super Typhoon Betty

Bookmark this page to see affected flights

MANILA, Philippines – Various airline companies have begun cancelling flights as Super Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, May 27.

Here is a list of the latest flight cancellations. We will update this page as we receive more reports.

Philippine Airlines

May 27

PR0438 Manila – Nagoya

May 29

PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila

PR2230/2231 Cebu – Baguio – Cebu

May 30

PR2196/2197 Manila – Laoag – Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila

PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila

May 31

PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila

PR2936/2937 Manila – Basco – Manila

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said in an advisory that the flights were cancelled in anticipation of the typhoon “and in the interest of safety.”

Passengers with cancelled flights under PAL may rebook their flights, convert their tickets to travel credits, or refund their tickets.

PAL encouraged passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

Cebu Pacific

May 27

DG 6881 Manila – Surigao

– Rappler.com