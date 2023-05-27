Business
Business
Super Typhoon Betty

LIST: Flights affected by Super Typhoon Betty

Rappler.com
LIST: Flights affected by Super Typhoon Betty

Photo from RaksyBH/Shutterstock

Bookmark this page to see affected flights

MANILA, Philippines – Various airline companies have begun cancelling flights as Super Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, May 27.

Here is a list of the latest flight cancellations. We will update this page as we receive more reports.

Philippine Airlines

May 27
  • PR0438 Manila – Nagoya
May 29
  • PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
  • PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila
  • PR2230/2231 Cebu – Baguio – Cebu
May 30
  • PR2196/2197 Manila – Laoag – Manila
  • PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila
  • PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
May 31
  • PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
  • PR2936/2937 Manila – Basco – Manila

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said in an advisory that the flights were cancelled in anticipation of the typhoon “and in the interest of safety.”

Passengers with cancelled flights under PAL may rebook their flights, convert their tickets to travel credits, or refund their tickets.

PAL encouraged passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

Cebu Pacific

May 27
  • DG 6881 Manila – Surigao

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

airports in the Philippines

aviation industry