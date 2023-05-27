LIST: Flights affected by Super Typhoon Betty

MANILA, Philippines – Various airline companies have begun cancelling flights as Super Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, May 27.
Here is a list of the latest flight cancellations. We will update this page as we receive more reports.
Philippine Airlines
May 27
- PR0438 Manila – Nagoya
May 29
- PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
- PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila
- PR2230/2231 Cebu – Baguio – Cebu
May 30
- PR2196/2197 Manila – Laoag – Manila
- PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila
- PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
May 31
- PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
- PR2936/2937 Manila – Basco – Manila
Philippine Airlines (PAL) said in an advisory that the flights were cancelled in anticipation of the typhoon “and in the interest of safety.”
Passengers with cancelled flights under PAL may rebook their flights, convert their tickets to travel credits, or refund their tickets.
PAL encouraged passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.
Cebu Pacific
May 27
- DG 6881 Manila – Surigao
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.