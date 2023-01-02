LIST: Canceled flights due to NAIA air traffic system woes, January 2

STRANDED. Passengers build up at the check out counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023, following the technical glitch the airport experienced on New Year's Day which caused multiple cancellations of inbound and outbound flights in the country.

Here are affected flights on Monday, January 2

This page will be updated as advisories come in.

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of flights have been affected since Sunday, January 1, when technical issues hounded the air traffic management system of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The Manila International Airport Authority announced the cancellation of the following flights as of 7 am, Monday, January 2:

International

Cebu Pacific

5J 845 Manila-Dubai

5J 760 Jakarta-Manila

5J 502 Kula Lumpur-Manila

5J 804 Singapore-Manila

Domestic

Cebu Pacific

5J 885 Manila-Cotabato

5J 504 Manila-Tuguegarao

5J 891 Manila-Caticlan

5J 625 Manila-Puerto Princesa

5J 6055 Caticlan-Manila

5J 447 Manila-Iloilo

5J 381 Manila-Cagayan de Oro

5J 473 Manila-Bacolod

5J 963 Manila-Davao

5J 785 Manila-Butuan

5J 627 Manila-Dumaguete

5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 619/620 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 485/486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

Cebgo

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

– Rappler.com