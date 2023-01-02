LIST: Canceled flights due to NAIA air traffic system woes, January 2

Here are affected flights on Monday, January 2
MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of flights have been affected since Sunday, January 1, when technical issues hounded the air traffic management system of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.
The Manila International Airport Authority announced the cancellation of the following flights as of 7 am, Monday, January 2:
International
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 845 Manila-Dubai
- 5J 760 Jakarta-Manila
- 5J 502 Kula Lumpur-Manila
- 5J 804 Singapore-Manila
Domestic
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 885 Manila-Cotabato
- 5J 504 Manila-Tuguegarao
- 5J 891 Manila-Caticlan
- 5J 625 Manila-Puerto Princesa
- 5J 6055 Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 447 Manila-Iloilo
- 5J 381 Manila-Cagayan de Oro
- 5J 473 Manila-Bacolod
- 5J 963 Manila-Davao
- 5J 785 Manila-Butuan
- 5J 627 Manila-Dumaguete
- 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- 5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 619/620 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila
- 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J 485/486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
Cebgo
- DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
