LIST: Canceled flights due to NAIA air traffic system woes, January 2

STRANDED. Passengers build up at the check out counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023, following the technical glitch the airport experienced on New Year's Day which caused multiple cancellations of inbound and outbound flights in the country.

Here are affected flights on Monday, January 2

This page will be updated as advisories come in.

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of flights have been affected since Sunday, January 1, when technical issues hounded the air traffic management system of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The Manila International Airport Authority announced the cancellation of the following flights as of 7 am, Monday, January 2:

International

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J 845 Manila-Dubai 
  • 5J 760 Jakarta-Manila
  • 5J 502 Kula Lumpur-Manila
  • 5J 804 Singapore-Manila

Domestic

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J 885 Manila-Cotabato
  • 5J 504 Manila-Tuguegarao
  • 5J 891 Manila-Caticlan
  • 5J 625 Manila-Puerto Princesa
  • 5J 6055 Caticlan-Manila
  • 5J 447 Manila-Iloilo
  • 5J 381 Manila-Cagayan de Oro
  • 5J 473 Manila-Bacolod
  • 5J 963 Manila-Davao
  • 5J 785 Manila-Butuan
  • 5J 627 Manila-Dumaguete
  • 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
  • 5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
  • 5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila
  • 5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila
  • 5J 619/620 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila
  • 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
  • 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
  • 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
  • 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
  • 5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
  • 5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila
  • 5J 485/486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

Cebgo

  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

