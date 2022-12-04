LRT1 to reopen Roosevelt Station, adopt new schedule

COMMUTERS. An influx of commuters is seen at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 in Manila on March 1, 2022.

The LRT1's Roosevelt Station is reopening on Monday, December 5, after being closed for more than two years

MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) is set to resume operations, including at its Roosevelt Station, on Monday, December 5, with a new schedule.

Following the LRT1’s closure from Saturday to Sunday, December 3 to 4, Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) confirmed that it has completed all preparations to reintegrate the Roosevelt Station starting Monday.

Given the reopening of the station, the LRT1’s full line will be operational again, with 20 stations from Baclaran to Roosevelt.

In light of the reopening, the LRT1 will observe a new schedule beginning Monday, setting these times for its last trips:

10 pm (weekday) – last train leaving Baclaran Station

10:15 pm (weekday) – last train leaving Roosevelt Station

9:30 pm (weekend, holidays) – last train leaving Baclaran Station

9:45 pm (weekend, holidays) – last train leaving Roosevelt Station

There will be no changes in the first trains for both northbound and southbound trips, which start at 4:30 am on weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

“We are happy to announce that our team has completed all the necessary works to ensure that LRT1 is safe to be operated with the reintegration of Roosevelt Station,” LRMC chief operating officer Rolando Paulino III said.

The LRT1 Roosevelt Station had been temporarily closed since September 5, 2020, to make way for the government’s construction of the Light Rail Transit-Metro Rail Transit common station. The station is envisioned to connect the LRT1 and the MRT3, as well as the under-construction MRT7 and the planned Metro Manila Subway. – Rappler.com