Caloocan court acquits jeepney drivers sued for protesting during lockdown

MANILA, Philippines – A Caloocan City court acquitted jeepney drivers who were sued for protesting during the coronavirus pandemic-driven lockdowns in 2020.

In a resolution on Friday, April 19, Caloocan City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 83 Presiding Judge Marlo Bermejo Campanilla granted the demurrer to evidence filed by Piston deputy secretary general Ruben Baylon Severino Ramos, Wilson Ramilla, Ramon Paloma, Elmer Cordero, and Arsenio Ymas dubbed “Piston 6.”

The six faced simple resistance and disobedience case. Granting the demurrer to evidence has the same effect as acquittal.

“Patunay ito ng kawastuhan ng ating mga pagkilos laban sa PUVMP (public utility vehicles modernization program)! Lalo lamang nitong inilalantad ang walang habas na panunipil ng estado sa militanteng sama-samang pagkilos para pagtatanggol ng ating kabuhayan!” PISTON said in a statement.

(This is a proof of the legality of our movement against the PUVMP. This case further highlights the state’s brazen crackdown against the militant movement to fight for our livelihood.)

The six drivers were arrested in Caloocan on June 2, 2020, amid the lockdown, for holding a demonstration calling for the resumption of jeepney operations.

The Piston 6 were brought to a precinct, and then to the Caloocan City Hall, where they learned they were charged with “disobedience to social distancing” and fined P3,000 each.

Piston refuted the police’s claim, asserting that the drivers observed proper physical distancing and wore face masks during the protest.

The six gained sympathy, especially Cordero, who was 72 years old at the time. – Rappler.com