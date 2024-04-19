Business
LRT2, MRT3 to offer free rides on National Solo Parents’ Day

National Solo Parents' Day is celebrated in the Philippines every third Saturday of April

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, nanay and tatay!

Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT2) and Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT3) are offering free rides to all solo parents on Saturday, April 20, in celebration of National Solo Parents’ Day.

The free rides on both train lines can be availed during peak hours, from 7 to 9 am, and from 5 to 7 pm.

To avail of the free rides, passengers need to present their solo parent’s ID or solo parent certificate of eligibility at the LRT2, or their solo parent’s ID at the MRT3.

National Solo Parents’ Day is celebrated every third Saturday of April, as enacted through Republic Act Number 11861, “to commemorate the role and significance of every solo parent in the Philippines.” – Rappler.com

