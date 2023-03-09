Marcos targets 194 flagship projects in P9-trillion infrastructure program

Some projects include railways for Panay Island, Mindanao, and San Mateo, Rizal, as well as the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic team provided more details of his administration’s infrastructure program, saying that they plan to roll out 194 flagship projects amounting to P9 trillion.

In a Palace briefing on Thursday, March 9, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said some of the new projects included in the list are the following:

Panay Railway Project

Mindanao Railway Project III

North Long Haul Railway

San Mateo Railway

UP-PGH Diliman Project

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Rehabilitation Project

Ilocos Sur Transbasin Project

Metro Cebu Expressway

Majority of the other infrastructure flagship projects are for physical connectivity, water, digital connectivity, health, power and energy, and agriculture. NEDA has yet to upload the Marcos administration’s full list on its website.

Of the 194 projects, 45 are seen to be financed through partnerships with the private sector.

“The new IFPs (infrastructure flagship projects) are seen to address the binding constraints to business investment and expansion that will create more high-quality and resilient jobs that will allow us to meet our poverty-reduction goals for the medium term,” Balisacan said.

The NEDA secretary also said 95 of the projects are already ongoing and have been approved for implementation, while 47 are undergoing feasibility studies.

Balisacan added that these projects will be “prioritized under the government’s annual budget preparation and enjoy the benefits of expedited issuance of applicable permits and licenses consistent with current legal frameworks.”

Marcos’ infrastructure plan is 91% more expensive than former president Rodrigo Duterte’s P4.7-trillion infrastructure program.

At the start of Duterte’s term, his economic team aimed for an P8-trillion infrastructure program, but the list and amount were revised multiple times. Only around P82 billion worth of projects, or 18 out of 199 projects, were completed under Duterte. (READ: Build, Build, Build: Mapping the Duterte administration’s infrastructure legacy) – Rappler.com