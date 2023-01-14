Megaworld’s ‘luxury green’ hotel to rise in Palawan

Luxury hotel Savoy Palawan will be 'energy-efficient' and will open in 2028

MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Tan’s Megaworld is building its first hotel in Palawan, promising a luxurious and “green” experience.

Savoy Palawan is a 10-story development close to the beach of the 462-hectare Paragua Coastown. It will offer 306 guest rooms and suits in varied layouts.

Set to open in 2028, Savoy Palawan is a five-minute walk to the beach and will have its own swimming pool, fitness center, spa with wet and dry sauna, and a kid’s club.

A ballroom, smaller function rooms, and business meeting rooms will cater for events and other business-related activities.

Cleofe Albiso, managing director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, said that the hotel will be “energy-efficient,” and among its features is using recycled water for washing.

“This will be our first hotel in Palawan, which will be the fourth Savoy Hotel in our portfolio. As we continue to tap on the rising opportunities in Philippine tourism, we also hope to meet the demand for accommodations in San Vicente, which is known to have the longest beach line in the entire country,” said Albiso.

Savoy Palawan is Megaworld’s 17th hotel property. – Rappler.com