NAIAx Tramo access ramp in Pasay now open

NOW OPEN. View from the newly opened Tramo access ramp of the NAIAx.

The upgrade to NAIAx comes after a San Miguel-led consortium also won the bid for NAIA, which is the airport that the elevated tollway serves

MANILA, Philippines – A new access ramp for the NAIA Expressway (NAIAx) has opened in Tramo, Pasay City.

The 800-meter access ramp will cater to southbound traffic in EDSA coming from Makati, or northbound traffic coming from Entertainment City, San Miguel Corporation (SMC), the conglomerate that operates NAIAx, said in a press statement.

“This Tramo access ramp provides another option for motorists heading to the airport, and other areas in Paranaque City and Cavite province. We believe it can help relieve overall traffic congestion in the area, and improve traffic flow within the vicinity of the airport,” SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said during the access ramp’s opening on Friday, March 1.

Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan also said that the government and SMC are looking into “further improvements” for NAIAx to cater to the growing passenger volume of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The NAIAx is an 11-kilometer elevated toll expressway that connects the Skyway System to the country’s main international airport. It also connects to Entertainment City, Macapagal Boulevard, Sucat Road, and roads leading to Cavite.

San Miguel won the rights to NAIAx after it offered an P11-billion cash bid in 2013, which was significantly higher than the P305-million bid by a Metro Pacific Investments Corporation subsidiary.

A San Miguel-led consortium earlier won the bid for the NAIA rehabilitation project after it offered a government revenue share that was more than double that of the next highest bidder. SMC’s group is expected to take over operations of the Philippines’ main airport within the next six months.

– Rappler.com