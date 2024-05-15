PAL’s AI-powered flight assistant promises fuel savings, lower fares

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'With the savings, we can be more competitive, and we can offer cheaper fares for the customers,' Philippine Airlines president Stanley Ng says about the flag carrier's new AI-powered system

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) is about to get a “trusted co-pilot” onboard flights in the form of a new artificial intelligence system, which is expected to reduce fuel usage and lead to cheaper flight tickets.

PAL has entered into a partnership with France’s OpenAirlines to use an AI-powered “fuel management solution,” called SkyBreathe OnBoard, for its operations.

This includes a “Direct Assistant” feature that notifies pilots about in-flight shortcut opportunities in real time. Using the power of historical flight data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, the technology factors in current flight constraints and past direct routes approved by air traffic control to recommend shortcuts to pilots.

“With an integrated Direct Assistant, it’s like having the wisdom of experienced aviators, fused with the lightning-fast processing power of AI that uses advanced algorithms working together seamlessly to provide live assistance on fuel-saving techniques inside the cockpit,” PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said in a press conference on Tuesday, May 14.

Think of it like Waze for planes that suggests direct routes to destinations based on air traffic – although the crucial difference is that pilots still have to get approval from air traffic control before they can take a route.

The new system, which will be used for both domestic and international flights, will translate to about 1% in fuel savings per flight, according to PAL vice president for flight operations Leo Bernabe.

Though this may sound like a small figure, bear in mind that the cost of fuel is among the biggest expenses affecting the flag carrier’s profit and loss. According to PAL’s president, the reduction in fuel usage in flights will directly benefit customers as fares go down.

“With the savings, we can be more competitive, and we can offer cheaper fares for the customers. Definitely, without a doubt,” Ng said.

PAL will now be the first airline in Asia to use the AI-powered assistant during flights. Fellow Philippine-based airline Cebu Pacific uses OpenAirlines’ analytics tools as well but has yet to adopt its SkyBreathe OnBoard technology. – Rappler.com