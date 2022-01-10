LOOK: Emperador’s brandy museum opens in Iloilo City

Guests can join a brandy appreciation class and learn more about different brandy products

MANILA, Philippines – Up for some drinks and culture? The Philippines’ first brandy museum recently opened its doors in Iloilo City.

Located at Iloilo Business Park’s Festive Walk Parade and within Casa Emperador, the interactive museum will make visitors “feel as if they are inside a real bodega in Spain while immersing themselves in the whole brandy experience,” said Alliance Global chief executive officer Kevin Tan.

Photo from Kevin Tan’s Facebook page

There is also a dedicated space where guests can join a brandy appreciation class and learn more about different brandy products from leading Spanish brandy-makers such as Bodegas Fundador, Bodegas San Bruno, Bodegas Terry, and Bodegas Garvey.

Photo from Kevin Tan’s Facebook page

Of course, the museum also serves drinks for those who want to get a taste of different cocktails and concoctions made from Emperador products.

Photo from Kevin Tan’s Facebook page

Due to the pandemic, the museum will only accommodate a limited number of guests from Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 7 pm. – Rappler.com