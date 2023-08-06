IN PHOTOS: Mega Sardines museum in Batangas now open for educational tours

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Mega Sardines museum in Sto. Tomas, Batangas will be included in the Department of Tourism's list of must-visit locations for educational tours

MANILA, Philippines– The company behind Mega Sardines has opened its doors for students to get an up-close look at the canned seafood manufacturing process.

Mega Prime Foods, Inc. signed a partnership with the Department of Tourisim-Calabarzon, in which the museum will be included in the list of must-visit locations for educational tours for elementary, high school, and college students.

The tour includes guests getting a glimpse of Mega Sardines’ production lines through viewing decks, giving students a first-hand look at the processes involved in bringing fresh fish from the sea to the can.

“Seen to attract up to 5,000 guests per month, the tour is bound to boost the local tourism of Sto. Tomas and the Batangas Province with the presence of guests from educational and business institutions taking interest in the process of food production,” said Mega Prime Foods CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan.

The museum also features mock-up conveyors for kids to get an idea of the canning process.

“Through this catching-to-canning experience tour, we will be able to effectively set forth our advocacy in becoming a government partner in educating the youth on the real-world experiences and knowledge about the food manufacturing industry,” Lim-Chan said.

Rappler was able to tour the facility months ahead of its opening. Watch the excerpt of Business Sense here:

Play Video

Mega Prime Foods teamed up with the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation, the biggest creator and operator of indoor interactive tourism and educational attractions in the country, to help curate the museum.

The facility will officially take in requests for tours starting September 2023. – Rappler.com