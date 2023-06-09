Power outage hits NAIA Terminal 3 again amid airport privatization talks

STRANDED. Hundreds of passengers crowd the NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City following the suspension of flights due to technical issues on January 1, 2023.

This now marks the third major power disruption to the airport this year after the New Year’s Day air traffic fiasco and Labor Day power outage

MANILA, Philippines – Another power outage has struck the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, barely a month since it last happened. This comes days after the government advanced talks regarding the privatization of the operation of the airport, the Philippines’ main international gateway.

The power outage hit NAIA Terminal 3 at 12:15 pm on Friday, June 9. It took 15 minutes for generators to kick in at 12:30 pm.

Commercial power from Meralco was restored by 1:29 pm. But although electricity was back, several areas in the terminal still had no air-conditioning as of 2:00 pm. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that it had rebooted its air-conditioning system, and that full power could be expected “within the hour.”

This now marks the third major power disruption to the airport this year, which includes the New Year’s Day air traffic fiasco and Labor Day power outage. NAIA Terminal 3, in particular, has a history of being struck by power outages, such as in 2016 and again in September 2022.

Privatization talks

The latest outage happened exactly a week after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and MIAA announced that it had prepared a joint proposal for NAIA’s rehabilitation. This would take the shape of a solicited Private-Public Partnership (PPP) project, paving the way for private companies eager to bid.

And just two days ago, a DOTr official said that the privatization of the country’s main gateway could happen as early as the first quarter of next year.

This wasn’t the first time that a major outage hit the airport following discussions on privatization. On May 1, Labor Day, NAIA Terminal 3 was also paralyzed by an hours-long power outage, causing 40 flights to be canceled. That too came just as the government received an unsolicited proposal for a multibillion rehabilitation project to modernize NAIA.

What happened during the last outage?

Last time this happened, a fault current had triggered the main circuit breaker of NAIA Terminal 3 – but exactly where in the electrical system this came from remains a mystery.

In the meantime, MIAA relied on its generators to provide power, but there was another problem: the generator set could only support 30% of NAIA Terminal 3’s load. This was only enough for “mission critical areas,” which included:

Check-in systems

Immigration system

Final security x-ray

Aerobridges

Baggage carousel

Elevators, escalators, walkalators

Air-conditioning systems for select areas

Lights

Because of this lack of genset power, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that several areas in the terminal had no air-conditioning on May 1.

The government has since considered acquiring more generators and conducting a full electrical audit to identify projects to modernize and upgrade the terminal. – Rappler.com