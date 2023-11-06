San Miguel Brewery president Bobby Huang dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'More than a colleague, Bobby Huang was a brother to me,' says San Miguel president and CEO Ramon Ang

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Brewery president Roberto “Bobby” Huang passed away on Saturday, November 4.

San Miguel Corporation president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang paid tribute to Huang in a Facebook post on Monday, November 6.

“More than a colleague, Bobby Huang was a brother to me. We were set to celebrate our 25th year in San Miguel Corporation together. It’s going to be hard without him and his absence will be truly felt,” Ang said.

“Right now, our thoughts are with his family. Your grief is shared by every one of us who had the privilege of knowing him. We’re going to keep his memory alive by living up to the values he held dear, keeping the sense of community he helped build, and following the path he charted for San Miguel Brewery.”

In a stock exchange filing, San Miguel Food and Beverage said Huang died Saturday evening. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Huang had been the chief operating officer of San Miguel Food and Beverage’s beer division since 2018.

He was previously president of Cosmos Bottling Corporation and president of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines. – Rappler.com