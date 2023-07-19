WATCH: DOTr eyes trains for Butuan-Cagayan de Oro, Panay rail revival

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista says the Philippine government is talking to China again about funding the Mindanao railway

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation is set to conduct feasibility studies for possible rail projects of the Marcos administration.

In a Rappler Talk episode, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that they are studying the viability of a rail system that would connect Butuan to Cagayan de Oro.

The revival of the defunct Panay Railways is also on the table. Rappler earlier reported that the main issue that the government needs to resolve is the displacement of thousands of families or business entities that have settled on the government corporation’s land.

Meanwhile, funding for the preparatory studies for the North Long Haul Rail has been approved. It is designed to connect the National Capital Region with the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley. (READ: Metro Manila urban cable car? DOTr teases new rail projects)

These projects, however, may not take off during the Marcos administration. But the feasibility study for these high-impact projects may guide the next president, according to Bautista.

As for the Mindanao railway, Bautista said that they are talking to China about funding once again, after it backed out during the Duterte administration. – Rappler.com