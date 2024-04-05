Business
Business
public transportation

LIST: Avail of these free train rides on Araw ng Kagitingan, Philippine Veterans’ Week

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIST: Avail of these free train rides on Araw ng Kagitingan, Philippine Veterans’ Week
Check out the train operators offering free rides during Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9, and Philippine Veterans' Week from April 5 to 11

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, commuters!

Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT2) is offering free rides to all passengers on Tuesday, April 9, in celebration of Araw ng Kagitingan.

The free rides can be availed during peak hours, from 7 to 9 am, and from 5 to 7 pm.

LRT2 and Metro Rail Transit 3 are also offering free rides to Filipino war veterans from April 5 to 11, in celebration of Philippine Veterans’ Week.

To avail of the free rides in both train lines, each veteran must present their valid Philippine Veterans Affairs Office identification card to the personnel in charge. They may also bring one companion, who can also enjoy the perk.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

Department of Transportation

MRT3

Philippine holidays

Trains in the Philippines