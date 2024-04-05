LIST: Avail of these free train rides on Araw ng Kagitingan, Philippine Veterans’ Week

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Check out the train operators offering free rides during Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9, and Philippine Veterans' Week from April 5 to 11

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, commuters!

Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT2) is offering free rides to all passengers on Tuesday, April 9, in celebration of Araw ng Kagitingan.

The free rides can be availed during peak hours, from 7 to 9 am, and from 5 to 7 pm.

LRT2 and Metro Rail Transit 3 are also offering free rides to Filipino war veterans from April 5 to 11, in celebration of Philippine Veterans’ Week.

To avail of the free rides in both train lines, each veteran must present their valid Philippine Veterans Affairs Office identification card to the personnel in charge. They may also bring one companion, who can also enjoy the perk.

– Rappler.com