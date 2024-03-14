LIST: Routes affected by Metro Manila Subway works from March 15 to 17

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DIG. The Metro Manila Subway Project's Tunnel Boring Machine seven meters below the ground in Barangay Ugong, Valenzuela City on February 16, 2023.

Motorists may experience some traffic as equipment for the subway passes through roads in Manila, Caloocan, and Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, motorists! You might experience some traffic slowdown along some roads in Metro Manila from March 15 to 17 as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) moves heavy equipment to be used for the Metro Manila Subway.

Motorists passing through the roads listed below may experience heavier traffic from 9 pm – 4 am on March 15 and 16, and March 16 and 17:

Port / R-10 (9:00 pm – 9:30 pm)

C3 Road (9:30 pm – 10:30 pm)

5th Avenue (10:30 pm – 12:00 am)

G. Araneta Avenue (12:00 am – 1:30 am)

E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue (1:30 am – 2:00 am)

Gilmore Avenue (2:00 am – 3:00 am)

Col. Bonny Serrano Avenue (3:00 am – 4:00 am)

The DOTr advised motorists to take alternate routes.

ADVISORY. The Department of Transportation posts a map of the route the heavy machinery will take. Photo from Department of Transportation Facebook page.

During this time, a tunnel boring machine will be transported to the site of the Camp Aguinaldo Station. The machine will be used to excavate the tunnel connecting the Metro Manila Subway’s Camp Aguinaldo Station and Ortigas Station. (READ: MAP: Metro Manila Subway stations)

A few weeks earlier, the DOTr also transported another tunnel boring machine, which will be used to construct the tunnels of the Metro Manila Subway’s Ortigas Avenue Station, Shaw Boulevard Station, and Kalayaan Avenue Station.

Once completed, the country’s first underground railway system will stretch from East Valenzuela to Bicutan, with a spur line to NAIA Terminal 3. Full operations for the subway is targeted for 2029. – Rappler.com