Angelica Panganiban is engaged to Gregg Homan 

MANILA, Philippines – Angela Panganiban is getting married! The Filipina actress and new mom announced that she and non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan are engaged.

The couple made the announcement via YouTube vlog on Saturday, October 8. Gregg proposed while Panganiban was four months pregnant.

The vlog showed scenes of the romantic proposal as it happened by the shore, as well as Angelica crying after saying yes, showing off her engagement ring, and the couple enjoying their beach vacation. A short reel of the intimate moment was also posted on Instagram.

Celebrity friends like Bianca Gonzalez, Bea Alonzo, Julia Montes, Sue Ramirez, Maja Salvador, Camille Prats, Nikki Gil, Bela Padilla, John Prats, Cherry Pie Picache, and many others took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

The announcement was made just a few weeks after Angelica gave birth to her first daughter Amila with Gregg on September 20.

Angelica first announced that she was pregnant in March, saying she would be stepping into her most important and most-awaited role – being a mom.

Angelica and Gregg first confirmed their relationship in January 2021. – Rappler.com