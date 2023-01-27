‘No chance’: Bea Alonzo on being friends again with Gerald Anderson

The actress tells Boy Abunda that she could 'never be friends with somebody she doesn't trust'

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo said there would be no chance she would be friends again with ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

In an episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Thursday, January 26, she was asked if she would ever rekindle her friendship with Gerald. Bea gave a no, saying she could “never be friends with somebody she doesn’t trust,” and “somebody who doesn’t take responsibility for his actions.”

After watching Gerald’s interview with Boy Abunda in March 2021, Bea said that her feelings were hurt as she is, after all, human. In 2019, Gerald also revealed in an ABS-CBN interview that he realized his relationship with Bea was “no longer healthy” and “that you’re just hurting each other and [that] you don’t want it anymore.”

Bea also expressed relief that Tito Boy expressed concern about Bea’s feelings after that interview. “Kung sino man ang i-interview-hin siya at that time, it would hurt especially if half the time, he wasn’t telling the truth,” Bea said.

She did however admit that she broke down in tears after the exclusive interview was aired, as it hurt her a lot.

“Pero dahil tao din ako at natututo din ako, na-realize ko that it’s part of your job. As a great interviewer, alam ko na both sides of the story, kailangan mong malaman,” Bea added. (Because I’m human and I’m able to learn, I realized that it’s part of your job. As a great interviewer, I know that you need to know both sides of the story.)

“This is part of my past. Of course, parte siya ng pagkatao ko,” Bea said. (It is now is part of who I am as a person).

Rumors that the celebrity couple broke up started when Bea made several cryptic posts alluding to betrayal and hurt. In a chance interview with media, Bea later said that Gerald just stopped speaking to her. Their high-profile relationship came to a controversial end in 2019.

Fans speculated that Gerald had cheated on Bea with his Between Maybes co-star Julia Barretto, after they were seen together at a party. Gerald and Julia initially denied being involved in any cheating. The two made their relationship public shortly after. In 2021, Bea said that she was “gaslit” and “cheated on” by Gerald.

In the same year, after months of speculation, Bea confirmed her relationship with actor Dominic Roque in August. – Rappler.com