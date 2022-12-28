LOOK: ‘Love In The Air’ cast coming to Manila

'LOVE IN THE AIR.' Thai actors Boss, Noeul, Peat, and Fort are holding a fan meeting in the Philippines in April 2023.

Thai stars Noeul, Boss, Peat, and Fort are holding their first fan meeting in the Philippines!

MANILA, Philippines – The lead stars of hit Thai BL series Love In The Air are bringing their Seasons of Love in the Air fan meeting to the Philippines.

Entertainment production company Wish Us Luck announced that Thai actors Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai, Boss Chanakan Poonsiriwong, Peat Wasuthorn Chaijinda, and Fort Thitipong Sengngai are set to meet their Filipino fans on April 22, 2023, at the Skydome, located at SM City North EDSA in Quezon City.

Witness different kinds of love from Noeul, Boss Peat and Fort, as your favorite actors of Love in the Air the Series hold their first fan meeting in the Philippines: "SEASONS OF LOVE IN THE AIR FANMEETING IN MANILA 2023" on April 22, 2023, 5pm at the SM NORTH EDSA SKYDOME pic.twitter.com/nYpaMqHTGy — Wish Us Luck (@wishusluckent) December 24, 2022

“Even as seasons change, their love for their Filipino fans will always stay the same,” they captioned the post. “This summer of 2023, we will witness different kinds of love from Noeul, Boss, Peat, and Fort.”

The upcoming event will serve as the actors’ first fan meeting in the Philippines.

Tickets are priced from P3,500 to P12,500, with additional perks such as hi-touch, soundcheck access, a group photo with the artists, and photocards depending on each ticket tier. Tickets will be available starting January 21, 2023, via the Wish Us Luck website.

Love In The Air, which premiered in August, revolves around two couples – Payu and Rain, and Sky and Prapai – as they navigate their budding romances.

The cast members of Love In The Air are the latest Thai artists to announce a show in the Philippines, following Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Gulf Kanawut, Nadech Kugimiya, Yaya Sperbund, and the cast of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and BL series KinnPorsche. – Rappler.com