LOOK: F4 Thailand is coming to Manila

Are you ready to see Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat, and Nani Hirunkit?

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers are bringing their Shooting Star tour to the Philippines.

Thai entertainment group GMMTV announced on Sunday, September 4, that Manila is included in the series’ concert tour, which will feature Thailand’s F4 – Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat, and Nani Hirunkit.

“Get yourself ready. These four are on their way to you,” GMMTV said.

Other details such as the date, venue, and ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, the Thai actors are also set to perform in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

F4 Thailand, which premiered in December 2021, is based on a popular manga, Boys Over Flowers, created by Yoko Kamio. It tells the story of a young girl named Tsukushi who challenges a group of boys known as Flower 4 or F4. The show has been adapted in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and China.

The cast of F4 Thailand are the latest Thai artists to announce an upcoming show in the Philippines, following Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, and the cast of boys’ love series KinnPorsche. – Rappler.com