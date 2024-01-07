‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey welcomes 1st child 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'The greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,' Halle says

MANILA, Philippines – The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has welcomed motherhood as part of her world!

The 23-year-old singer-actress announced on Sunday, January 7, that she has given birth to her first child with boyfriend, 25-year-old rapper DDG.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding their child’s hand.

She added: “Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Halle, known to be very private about her personal life, didn’t announce that she was pregnant. She also didn’t disclose her son’s birthdate.

Halle and DDG — Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. in real life — first sparked romance rumors in January 2022. They confirmed their relationship in March 2022. – Rappler.com