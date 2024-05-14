Maggie Wilson says protection order keeps her from speaking to son Connor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I am a mother but I have been robbed of being able to be a mother,' Maggie says

MANILA, Philippines – Maggie Wilson lamented her continued separation from her son Connor, disclosing that she received a notice of protection order that prohibits her from interacting with him until he is an adult.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 12, which also happens to be Mother’s Day, the TV host and former beauty queen shared a series of photos from the last time that she celebrated Mother’s Day with her child.

“It’s been almost two years since I last held him and 494 days since we last spoke. I’ve missed two birthdays, two Christmas, two New Year’s celebrations and countless milestones,” she began her post.

Maggie stressed that “nothing [is] more painful” than seeing her son grow up without her.

She then explained that the reason why she had been posting less about Connor was because she received a notice for protection order for sharing images and videos of her own son on social media. “To stop me from seeing or speaking to him until he is an adult,” she continued.

According to the Philippine Commission On Women, a protection order is issued under Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004 for the” purpose of preventing further acts of violence against women or her child.” Additionally, it “serves the purpose of safeguarding the victim from further harm, minimizing any disruption in the victim’s daily life, and facilitating the opportunity and ability of the victim to independently regain control of her life.”

There are also various kinds of protection orders, however, Maggie didn’t go into detail about the said notice.

“I am a mother but I have been robbed of being able to be a mother,” she said about the latestdevelopment.

Addressing her son in her post, the businesswoman wrote: “You are always with me Connor. Forever in my heart, in my mind, and my prayers. One day bubbah. Our time will come. I will never lose hope. I love you and miss you dearly my little man.”

This isn’t the first time that Maggie opened up about not being able to reach out to her son.

In December 2021, she aired her frustration over being barred from seeing her son during Christmas even when arrangements had been made for them to spend the holidays together. The host said that she had prepared a dinner spread for her friends and family – including Connor – but was suddenly denied time with her son “despite an agreement being made prior.”

In March 2022, Maggie also alleged that she was denied photos from Connor’s birthday party. In screenshots posted on her Instagram story, she reached out directly to the photographer, who initially agreed to her request to send her photos.

However, the photographer later sent Maggie a message saying that they were instructed to not send her the photos. The photographer then asked her to request copies of the photos from a person whose name she blurred out when she posted the photos on her Instagram story.

Prior to this, Wilson and her now-estranged husband Victor Consunji announced in September 2021 their separation after 11 years, saying at the time that there was no “animosity” between them, and that they will “always remain family as [they] share [their] beautiful son, Connor.”

However, Maggie has since been vocal about the friction in their separation.

In July 2022, she said that Victor “entered [her] home illegally.” A month later, after refuting her ex-husband’s adultery allegations, Maggie accused him of having an affair and said she was issued a gag order.

In February 2023, Victor accused her of harassment and bullying. In September 2023, Maggie took to Instagram to reveal an alleged smear campaign led by online trolls, implying that it had been her ex-husband behind the entire fiasco. In October 2023, Maggie said that her senior citizen mother had been arrested for allegedly stealing a car, also implying that her ex-husband was responsible for that. – Rappler.com