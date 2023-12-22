Lee Byung-hun, Lee Min-jung welcome 2nd child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARENTS OF TWO. Korean actors Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun welcome their second child on December 21, 2023.

The Korean actors wed in 2013 and welcomed their first child in 2015

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung welcomed their second child on December 21, a source from Lee Min-jung’s agency MSteam Entertainment told Korean media.

“Lee [Min-jung] gave birth to a daughter this afternoon. Both the mother and daughter are in good health, and all the family members are happy,” the source said, according to a translation from Soompi.

Lee Min-jung had also shared a series of photos on Instagram from her baby shower in November.

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, two years after they tied the knot in 2013.

Lee Min-jung is a 41-year-old actress best known for portraying Ha Jae-kyung in the hit 2009 K-drama Boys Over Flowers headlined by Lee Min-ho and Ku Hye-sun. Her latest project is the film Switch, where she stars as Soo-hyun alongside Kwon Sang-woo and It’s Okay Not to Be Okay actor Oh Jung-se.

Meanwhile, Lee Byung-hun is a decorated 53-year-old actor who has won several Best Performing Actor awards in both the film and television categories. In 2021, he starred in the Emmy award-winning K-drama Squid Game. Lee Byung-hun is slated to return for the K-drama’s second season in 2024.

In November, the actor won two Best Actor awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and at the Daejong Film Awards for his portrayal of Young-tak in the film Concrete Utopia. – Rappler.com