Oh baby baby! Local celebrity babies we welcomed in 2023

Here are the Filipino celebrity couples who welcomed new additions to their family this year!

MANILA, Philippines – 2023 for the local entertainment industry might have been rife with relationship scandals and messy personal affairs, but showbiz saw bundles of joy with the adorable mini-mes of the country’s biggest and brightest stars.

Whether they are first-time parents or welcomed more additions to their growing families, their stories offer us a heartwarming glimpse into the extraordinary journey of parenthood.

As the year comes to a close, let’s celebrate the gift of life by looking back at some of the celebrity babies who were born this 2023:

Rachelle Ann Go, Martin Spies, and baby Sela

Broadway actress Rachelle Ann Go welcomed her little one, Sela Teruah, into the world on March 23.

In an Instagram post, Go shared the meaning behind Sela’s name: “It took us almost five weeks to choose her name, but God’s timing is perfect. Sela means rock, to pause or reflect. Teruah means shout or trumpet blast.”

Go also shared a Bible passage from Exodus 15:2 to commemorate the special occasion: “The Lord is my strength and my song. He has become my Salvation.”

The couple married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a son named Lukas Judah, in 2021.

Joyce Pring, Juancho Triviño, and baby Eleanor

Celebrity couple Joyce Pring and Juancho Triviño welcomed their baby Eleanor into the world on April 23. “Our little girl finally made her appearance Earth-side and we are so grateful to God, from Whom all blessings flow.”

In her post a month later on May 23, Pring made their official birth announcement, writing candidly about her experiences being a mother of two: “The past two weeks have been challenging as the little kuya is finally realizing he isn’t the only baby anymore. Though he’s been gracious and kind to his little sister, there have been rough moments and full-blown meltdowns (that I’ve never seen him have before) because he wants to reclaim his mama when the baby is nursing or fussing.”

Pring also went on to write about her takeaways from her motherhood journey and how her faith in God saw her through. While she described her first month as a mom of two as “overwhelming,” the host shared how fulfilling the role was, saying, “Our family is whole, and my heart is overflowing with love, despite the daily challenges.”

Pring and Triviño also share a son, Alonso Eliam, who was born in 2021.

Katarina Rodriguez, Niño Barbers, and baby Clara

In a two-part Instagram post on February 6, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez spoke about her experiences giving birth to her second child with her partner, businessman Niño Barbers. She first wrote about her faith in God, saying, “With every child I give birth to, my faith in God has grown stronger and stronger.”

She went on to describe her experience in detail, ending with a message of gratitude.

“Writing this, I’m still in disbelief at how quick my labor with Clara went, and also happy that my prior anxiety played no part,” she wrote.

Rodriguez added that Clara’s birth was a testament to her faith: “I’ll never forget the dark place my mind went to during that last month, and I’ll definitely never forget how faith pulled me out of it. If my son taught me to be softer, my daughter showed me how to be brave again. Now, I’m living the dream with my baby girl in my arms.”

Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte, and baby Andres

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters and husband Camarines Sur 5th District Representative Migz Villafuerte also welcomed a new bundle of joy called Andres into their family this year!

In Peters’ Instagram post dated July 22, she captioned it simply, “Our darling boy is here and our hearts & home are so full of love.”

Peters and Villafuerte had a civil wedding in July 2021 and a Christian wedding in Bali in October 2022. Their first child, a daughter named Kaia, was born in October 2021.

Iza Calzado, Ben Wintle, and baby Deia

On her Instagram, where her bio proudly reads “Deia’s Mama,” Iza Calzado posted a sweet message to announce the birth of her daughter: “Words can’t describe the love we’re feeling as we introduce our precious baby girl, Deia Amihan Calzado Wintle. Born on January 26th, 2023, she’s already stolen our hearts and brought so much joy into our lives.”

Calzado also expressed her gratitude for the newest addition to their family: “We’re so grateful to God for this gift and for the love and support from our family and friends. We can’t wait for all the adventures that lie ahead. Big love from our family to yours!”

Deia is Calzado’s first child with husband Ben Wintle, whom she married in 2018.

Kris Bernal, Perry Choi, and baby Hailee

On August 30, Kris Bernal announced in an Instagram post that she had given birth to her first child, Hailee Lucca.

In her caption, she affectionately called her daughter their “Little Sunshine,” adding that her experience as a mother is “the most magical days of [their] lives.”

“After the longest pregnancy and hardest labor, I would do it over so many times to meet my #LittleSunshine,” she added. “The bond between a mother and child is one of the strongest in existence. I’m so in love! It is a kind of love that is never understood until it happens to you.”

Bernal ended her caption by thanking the Lord for the chance to be parents and telling her story of how they took time to get settled after giving birth. She also expressed her gratitude to everyone for their messages and prayers as she recovered.

Kris Bernal is married to Perry Choi, whom she wed in September 2021.

Victor Basa, Stephanie Dan, and baby Alessandra

In a post by actor Victor Basa‘s wife, Stephanie Dan, she shared her experience giving birth to their little Alessandra Emmanuele: “Our precious gift from God is a month old now. I am so thankful we survived the critical period and can move forward knowing God has been with us.”

Dan revealed that she went into labor earlier than expected and needed an emergency C-section to deliver Alessandra.

After thanking the doctors who helped them throughout the process, Dan reassured her followers that she was recovering well, saying, “I’m regaining my strength as each day passes.”

Dan finished off her caption by writing, “The sleepless nights, diaper blowouts, 30-minute burping sessions, breastfeeding pains are hard, but somehow we manage to get through it with joy and gladness.”

Andi Manzano, GP Reyes, and baby Lucia

VJ and radio host Andi Manzano welcomed little Lucia into the world this year. In her post on May 11, Manzano revealed that their daughter Esmeralda Lucia Manzano Reyes was born on May 11, 8:35 am, and at 6.6 pounds.

Manzano ended her caption with a sweet message of love, “We are so in love with her.”

Lucia is her third child with husband GP Reyes. They share two older daughters: Olivia, born in 2015, and Amelia, born in 2019.

Gwen Zamora, David Semerad, and baby Amber

We first got a glimpse of little Amber Mae Su in actress Gwen Zamora‘s Instagram post dated August 10.

Zamora kept her caption short and sweet, writing: “Where has this month gone?! How time flies when you have a newborn. We love you as big as the sky our little Amber Mae Su.”

Zamora shares this blessing with her husband, PBA player David Semerad. They welcomed their first child, a son named Connor, in 2019.

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano, and baby Paulina

Toni Gonzaga and her husband Paul Soriano welcomed their daughter Paulina Celestine into the world in August of this year.

Gonzaga uploaded the images to her Instagram, with the simple caption, “One month as a family of four.”

The celebrity couple got married in June 2015, and are also parents to their 7-year-old son, Seve.

Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton, and baby Knoa

Jason Abalos celebrated the birth of his son, Knoa Alexander, on August 14 with his post simply captioned, “Complete.”

This is his firstborn with his wife, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and beauty queen Vickie Rushton.

Trina Legaspi, Ryan Jarina, and baby Kaela

On March 13, Goin’ Bulilit alum Trina “Hopia” Legaspi and her husband Ryan Jarina welcomed baby Kaela to the world!

In her Instagram post, Legaspi thanked the Lord, saying, “Eight hours of labor and one hour of pushing, thank you Lord for giving me the strength!”

“Last week at 5:09 pm, our lives changed forever,” she wrote. “Eight hours of labor and one hour of pushing; thank you Lord for giving me the strength.”

She shared that she couldn’t help but feel emotional when she heard her baby’s cries. “You are worth all the pain, our baby girl. Daddy and I love you so much,” Legaspi wrote.

Bianca King, Ralph Wintle, and baby Sadie

Actress Bianca King announced on March 29 that she had given birth to Sadie Harlow, her first child with husband Ralph Wintle.

Sharing a video compilation of her flaunting her baby bump at 32 weeks, 36 weeks, and 46 weeks, King ended the video with a clip of her carrying her newborn baby. The actress has yet to reveal the baby’s exact birth date.

She posted their first official family picture the next day, which she captioned with “Favorite family photo.”

Aside from these celebrity couples who gave birth, a number of Filipino showbiz personalities also announced this year that they’re expecting, including Maja Salvador, Yasmien Kurdi, and Pauleen Luna.

Meanwhile, several Hollywood celebrities also welcomed new additions to the family this 2023, including Paris Hilton, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Jack Whitehall, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kaley Cuoco, Tom Daley, and Gordon Ramsay. – with reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.