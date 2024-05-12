‘This will be our 4th angel’: Heart Evangelista suffers another miscarriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I will keep my heart intact while you find your way back to us,' Heart says in a handwritten letter to FrancisKo

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Heart Evangelista opened up about suffering her fourth miscarriage on Mother’s Day, adding that losing another baby is one of her “biggest heartbreaks.”

In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 12, Heart shared a handwritten letter to her son, whom she was supposed to name “FrancisKo.”

“I was sure to meet you soon. I had prepared a few things that you may like but for some reason your beating heart lost its way to us,” the letter read.

In her caption, Heart disclosed that their baby boy’s heart stopped beating a few days ago.

The socialite continued that while she was heartbroken with the situation, she wanted to let her child know that she was prepared for them.

“I will keep my heart intact while you find your way back to us. Your beating heart has healed me in so many ways,” she wrote.

She also expressed her gratitude to their fourth angel, saying that their child gave her love and hope “that this world could never give.”

“Thank you for still trying to be with me and for making me feel so much love already,” she added.

Heart ended her post by giving a shoutout to fellow mothers who are also going through the same struggle.

This is the second time in 2024 that the fashion personality opened up about her failed pregnancy. In March, Heart revealed that she had a miscarriage in February. The actress said that she and husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, were supposed to name their daughter Sophia Heart.

“I thought she was gonna make it, but she didn’t so that one was a bit hard for me,” she said then.

Heart married Chiz in 2015. In 2018, she announced that she was pregnant with their first child, later revealing that they were twins and that she lost them one after the other.

In September 2022, she shared that she had undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF), which she described as “one of the toughest, challenging” times of her life. – Rappler.com