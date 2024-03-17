Heart Evangelista reveals she had miscarriage in February

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Heart Evangelista says she and husband Senator Chiz Escudero were supposed to name their child Sophia Heart

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Heart Evangelista, on the March 16 episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, shared that she had undergone a miscarriage in February.

In the episode – which featured Evangelista and her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero – talk show host Abunda followed up on Evangelista about a statement she had made at an event the previous month: “If I should be blessed with a baby, it should be now.”

Evangelista replied that she had been pregnant with a baby girl at the time of the statement, but that the pregnancy had failed.

“I thought she was gonna make it, but she didn’t so that one was a bit hard for me,” she said, tearing up.

“Actually, I cry not because I wasn’t given what I wanted. I’m not a spoiled child. I cry because it took so hard for me to produce the egg.”

In September 2022, Evangelista shared that she had undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF), which she described as “one of the toughest, challenging” times of her life.

“I was very excited to have her,” she said on the latest Fast Talk. “But I’m so blessed in so many other ways. How can I complain?”

Evangelista also revealed that she and Escudero were supposed to name their child Sophia Heart.

“I’m predisposed to accept God’s will,” Escudero said on the matter. “If it’s not now, if it’s not this, may mas maganda pang naka-plano. Hihintayin lang namin ‘yun.”

(Something better’s in store. We’ll just wait for that.)

This was not Evangelista’s first miscarriage. In 2018, she announced that she was pregnant with her and Escudero’s first child, later revealing that they were twins and that she had lost them one after the other. – Rappler.com