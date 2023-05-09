Jake Cuenca fuels dating rumors with steamy photo of him and Chie Filomeno

He also says that they are 'enjoying each other's company'

MANILA, Philippines – Jake Cuenca sent the rumor mill on overdrive when he posted a steamy photo of him and Chie Filomeno on Instagram on Monday, May 8.

The photo, taken for Metro Magazine’s Metro Body Special, shows the pair barely dressed and facing each other as if about to kiss.

“If you never shoot you’ll never know,” Jake wrote in the caption, quoting the song “Robbers” by The 1975.

His post comes just days after he admitted that he and Chie were “enjoying each other’s company.”

“I’m admiring her. I guess I can say that. She knew [sic] that I’m admiring her,” he said in a video taken at Star Magic’s summer bash on May 4.

Jake and Chie are speculated to be dating after followers noticed that Jake had been leaving flirty emoji comments on several of Chie’s Instagram posts.

Jake was previously in a relationship with beauty queen Kylie Verzosa. The two dated for three years before splitting up in April 2022. Chie, meanwhile, was linked to Kyle Echarri in 2021, during their time together as housemates in Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Celebrity Edition. – Rappler.com