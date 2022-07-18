‘We did it’: Jennifer Lopez confirms marriage to Ben Affleck

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez confirmed her marriage to actor Ben Affleck in a newsletter on Sunday, July 17, a day after the couple obtained an official marriage license issued by Clark County in Nevada.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, reminiscing the early stages of her relationship with Affleck.

The Maid in Manhattan star, 52, shared that she and Affleck, 49, flew to Las Vegas and lined up with four other couples at Clark County to get their marriage license, all of them wanting “the world to recognize [them] as partners and to declare [their] love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

In the quick ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel where the two exchanged vows and rings, Lopez donned an old dress from a film, while Affleck sported an old tuxedo jacket from his closet.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last,” the 52-year-old singer-actress continued.

The “On The Floor” singer went on to express her belief in the saying, “All you need is love.” With a newly formed family of five total children from both her and the Gone Girl actor’s previous marriages, she said she looks forward to living the rest of her life with her new husband.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Lopez added.

The actress signed the newsletter off with “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Lopez also showed off her wedding ring in a bare-faced photo of her in bed. “Sadie!” she captioned, referencing Barbara Streisand’s song “Sadie, Sadie” whose lyrics are “Sadie, Sadie, married lady.”

The celebrity couple first got to know each other in 2001 on the set of the film Gigli. In September 2002, Affleck proposed to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire diamond engagement ring. While the couple first postponed their wedding in 2003 due to “excessive media attention,” they later called it off entirely and broke up.

Affleck later married 13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had three kids with her before divorcing in 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez wed and gave birth to twins with singer Marc Anthony in 2008. They divorced in 2018. She later got engaged to MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2019 but called off the engagement in April 2021.

In June 2021, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together several times, fueling reports that the two had rekindled their romance. They got engaged (for the second time) in April 2022. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.