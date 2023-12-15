Kang Sora welcomes 2nd child with non-celebrity husband

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

South Korean actress Kang Sora is now a mother of two as she gives birth to her second child!

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Kang Sora gave birth to her second child with her non-celebrity husband, a source from her agency PLUM A&C confirmed on December 11.

“Kang Sora gave birth to her second child, and [she and] the baby are both in good health. They are finding stability in the care of family,” the source said, according to a translation from Soompi.

On December 14, the 33-year-old actress also shared a few snaps from her Instagram page from a photoshoot she had with her first daughter while she was still pregnant with her second child.

This comes less than two months after PLUM A&C first announced that the actress was pregnant with her second child.

Kang Sora married her husband in 2020 and shared the news with her fans through a handwritten letter posted on her official fan café.

In November that same year, her agency announced that she was expecting her first child. The actress later gave birth in April 2021.

Kang Sora is a 33-year-old actress who made her debut in 2009 with the film 4th Period Mystery. She is best known for her roles in the K-dramas Doctor Stranger, Ugly Alert, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Warm and Cozy, and Revolutionary Love, among others.

Her most recent project is the K-drama Strangers Again, where she starred as Oh Ha-ra alongside Jang Seung-jo, who played Ku Eun-beom. The romance series ran for a total of 12 episodes from January to February this year. – Rappler.com