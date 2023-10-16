Korean actress Kang Sora is pregnant with 2nd child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KANG SORA. The South Korean actress shares new profile photos to fans.

The 'Strangers Again' star gave birth to her first child in April 2021

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Kang Sora is expecting her second child with her husband!

The actress’ agency PLUM A&C announced the news on Monday, October 16.

“Kang Sora is pregnant with her second child,” the agency said, according to a Soompi report. “She is expected to give birth around the end of the year.”

Kang announced her marriage to her non-celebrity husband in August 2020 via a letter to her fans. They welcomed their first child in April 2021.

Kang Sora, 33, debuted as an actress in 2009 through the thriller film 4th Period Mystery. Some of her films include Sunny (2011), Secret Zoo (2020), and Uhm Bon-dong (2019). She also starred in television series like Doctor Stranger (2014) and Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), Revolutionary Love (2017), and Strangers Again (2023). – Rappler.com