WATCH: Netflix reveals returning and new cast members for ‘Squid Game 2’

MANILA, Philippines – The competition is about to begin as Netflix announced the cast list for the second season of Squid Game, revealing a mix of returning characters and new faces for the hit Korean survival thriller series.

In a one-and-a-half minute video posted on Sunday, June 18, Netflix confirmed that actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will be reprising their roles for the second season.

“The characters you’ve been waiting for will be back for more,” Netflix said.

Jung-jae will be returning as Gi-hun, Byung-hun as the Frontman, and Ha-jun as police detective Jun-ho.

Meanwhile, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-guen were introduced as the new players. Additional details about their characters have yet to be disclosed.

Squid Game, which premiered in September 2021, saw cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win a cash prize. The nine-part series became Netflix’s biggest original series launch.

Its first season, which also stars Hoyeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi, and Park Hae-soo, won a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for O Yeong-su, who played Oh Il-nam, the elderly underdog player.

Squid Game also made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards for being the first non-English-language series to be nominated for Best Cast in a Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Hoyeon Jung, and Best Stunt Ensemble for a Drama Series.

A release date for the second season has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com