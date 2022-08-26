Melissa Ricks pregnant with second child

This is the 'Star Circle Quest' alum's first child with husband Michael Macatangay

MANILA, Philippines – Star Circle Quest alum Melissa Ricks is expecting her second child, she shared on social media on Thursday, August 25.

The former actress announced her pregnancy through a cute Instagram reel of her ultrasound visit, accompanied by her daughter Keira and her non-showbiz husband, Michael Macatangay.

“When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen,” she quoted from the Bible in her caption.

The new addition to the family is Ricks’ first child with Macatangay, with whom she tied the knot in a California wedding on May 2021. Meanwhile, seven-year-old Kiera is the former actress’ child with ex-boyfriend Charles Togezaki.

Ricks, 32, previously starred in ABS-CBN’s Walang Hanggan, Honesto, and Nasaan Ka Elisa? She rose to fame after her debut in the reality show Star Circle Quest in 2004, where she finished in the Top 5, alongside Sandara Park and Hero Angeles. – Rappler.com