LOOK: Michelle Dee begins training with PH Air Force

MANILA, Philippines – On top of her preparations for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, Michelle Dee has also started her training to join the Philippine Air Force.

In the photos shared by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization on Friday, September 1, the beauty queen is seen having a meeting with military officers. Some pictures also showed Dee wearing a military camouflage cap.

“She knows that it’s going to be very challenging, but it’s something she really wants to do for the country,” MUPH captioned the post.

MUPH added that they salute Dee’s “dedication to serve.”

Dee, who was also crowned Miss World Philippines 2019, was named the Goodwill Ambassador of the Autism Society of the Philippines in 2020.

She also hosts and acts, having starred in television series Mga Lihim ni Urduja, Agimat ng Agila, and I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.

After winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown in May, Dee came out as a bisexual.

“I’m so much more than how I identify myself. I have so much more to offer the world and the universe than how I identify myself,” she said then.

Dee will be representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador in December 2023.

She will compete in the hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. –Rappler.com