Thai stars Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat are coming to Manila

The 'Bad Buddy' actors are holding a fan meeting on January 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Ohm Pawat and Nanon Karapat, lead stars of the hit Thai series Bad Buddy, are coming to the Philippines to meet their Filipino fans.

Thai entertainment group GMMTV announced on Saturday, December 3, that the Thai actors are holding their first fan meeting in Manila on January 21, 2023 at Samsung Hall.

Sa wakas, makikita niyo na sila na magkasama sa Pinas!💚❤️



OHM NANON 1st Fan Meeting in Manila ngayong ika-21 ng Enero 2023 sa Samsung Hall!

Maghanda na para bumili ng tiket simula 12/17/22 10AM sa SM Tickets.

Mga presyo: PHP17,500/13,500/8,000/7,000



Sinong pupunta? Kita kits! pic.twitter.com/uXe7rZaLSu — GMMTV (@GMMTV) December 3, 2022

Prices range from P7,000 to P17,500, with additional perks such as private photo, group photo, hi-touch, and signed poster for varying ticket holders.

Tickets will be available starting December 17 through the SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

The two are the latest Thai artists to hold a show in the Philippines, following Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Gulf Kanawut, Nadech Kugimiya, Yaya Sperbund, and the cast of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and Boys’ Love series KinnPorsche. – Rappler.com