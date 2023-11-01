Celebrities
IN PHOTOS: How Filipino celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2023

Which Halloween look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – ’Tis the season to dress up, as evident in the abundance of Halloween parties happening left and right! 

And of course, our favorite Filipino celebrities didn’t miss the chance to go all out in making their Halloween pegs come to life. Some of them clearly had fun dressing up and even treated us to several elaborate and scary costumes! 

From zombies to superheroes, to princesses and real-life pop culture icons, our local artistas did not disappoint this spooky season. Here are some of our favorites:

Iza Calzado and daughter Deia
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano
Solenn Heussaff and daughters Thylane and Maëlys
Anne Curtis
Andrea Brillantes
Rhian Ramos
Isabelle Daza
Maris Racal
Max Collins
Alex Gonzaga
Maureen Wroblewitz
Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina
Sheena Halili
Kryz Uy

Filipino celebrities