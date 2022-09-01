LOOK: Janella Salvador channels Valentina on Metro Magazine cover 

Janella's cover comes after Jane de Leon graced the fashion magazine in her new Darna suit

MANILA, Philippines – Janella Salvador served sultry looks on the cover of Metro Magazine as she channeled her villainess character Valentina.

The fashion publication on Tuesday, August 30, shared photos of Salvador donning various Valentina-inspired outfits, including a black breastplate and rhinestone sheer skirt combo, a sequined cut-out gown with a high slit, and a leather-studded top with tulle skirt and latex gloves.

Salvador portrays the villainous snake-haired Valentina, Darna’s iconic archnemesis, in Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series – her first kontrabida role in her 10 years in showbiz.

“[Valentina is] very different from everything I’ve played before. Usually, mabait, or [ako] ’yung inaapi (I’m nice or the one being oppressed). This time, I’m the bad guy,” Salvador told Metro.Style.

The magazine cover is a lead-up to her first full-form appearance as Valentina. In the primetime series that made its premiere on August 15, Salvador has only been seen as the famous vlogger-lawyer Regina Vanguardia.

Salvador’s cover also comes after Jane de Leon graced the fashion magazine with her new Darna suit.

Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series also stars Iza Calzado, Joshua Garcia, and Zaijian Jaranilla. – Rappler.com